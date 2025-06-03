French envoy to the UN meets high-level Pakistani parliamentary delegation

The Permanent Representative of France to the United Nations (UN), Ambassador Jérôme Bonnafont, met with a high-level Pakistani parliamentary delegation led by former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, ARY News reported.

According to reports, during the high-level meeting, the delegation briefed the French envoy on the deteriorating security situation in South Asia following India’s recent military aggression and unilateral actions.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed serious concern over India’s baseless accusations against Pakistan regarding the Pahalgam attack, made without credible investigation or evidence.

He strongly condemned India’s continued belligerent conduct, which includes unilateral military strikes on Pakistani civilians, resulting in deaths, injuries, and damage to civilian infrastructure.

Bilawal Bhutto also highlighted India’s arbitrary suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and warned that such actions pose a serious threat to regional strategic stability and violate international law.

Read More: Bilawal Bhutto lands in New York for high-level talks with US

Despite Indian provocations, Bilawal Bhutto underscored Pakistan’s responsible and peaceful approach, grounded in international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

He warned that India is attempting to normalise unilateral military aggression in a nuclear-armed region, which could have grave consequences.

Emphasising that Pakistan remains the biggest victim of terrorism, he reiterated the country’s firm commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms including those supported financially and materially from Indian sources. He noted that Pakistan’s sacrifices in the fight against terrorism are globally acknowledged and that the issue should not be politicised.

Former foreign minister, stressed the urgent need for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN resolutions.

He urged France to play a role in sustaining the ceasefire, restoring the Indus Waters Treaty, and facilitating the resumption of comprehensive dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Ambassador Bonnafont reiterated France’s support for peace and stability in the region and emphasised the importance of restraint, dialogue, and respect for international obligations between India and Pakistan.

The delegation included Hina Rabbani Khar, Sherry Rehman, Dr Musadik Malik, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Jalil Abbas Jilani, Tehmina Janjua, Bushra Anjum Butt, and Syed Faisal Sabzwari.