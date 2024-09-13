Bilawal Bhutto calls for ‘New Democratic Charter’

ISLAMABAD: Former Foreign Minister and Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari invited the political parties to unite for a ‘New Democratic Charter’, ARY News reported on Friday.

Speaking to media representatives at the Parliament House, Bilawal emphasized the need to strengthen the ‘Charter of Democracy’ and improve working relationships among political parties.

He stressed the importance of breaking the current parliamentary deadlock and solving the country’s core problems.

“Our aim is not merely to stay in government but to address the basic issues affecting the people,” Bilawal stated, adding that if governance fails to solve these problems, its purpose is lost.

Responding to a question related to the extension of the Chief Justice of Pakistan’s tenure, Bilawal Bhutto dismissed it and termed it an individual matter.

He called for constitutional amendments with actual implementation.

He also remarked that Maulana Fazlur Rehman plays a key role in the opposition and called for his contribution positively where necessary.

Talking to the media, the PPP leader stated that the party is not in favor of Governor’s rule, adding that it can be imposed if the situation becomes unavoidable.

Regarding economic challenges, Bilawal highlighted the urgent need to tackle poverty and the growing scarcity of resources.

He supported Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s idea of a “Chartered Economy” and insisted that any national economic strategy must involve consultation with all political stakeholders to be effective.