Bilawal Bhutto demands UN action on Kashmir dispute resolution

BRUSSELS: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has restated that the Kashmir dispute resolution is important to regional peace, requesting the United Nations to execute its mandates on the issue, ARY News reported.



In Brussels, while speaking at a European think tank, Bilawal Bhutto emphasised that India has consistently ignored international resolutions, misrepresenting Kashmir as an internal issue.

Bilawal Bhutto highlighted that India-Pakistan tensions will remain unsolvable without addressing the Kashmir dispute resolution, cautioning that ignoring the concern promotes terrorism.

The PPP Chairman condemned India for funding terrorism in Pakistan, indicating suspected evidence of Indian proxies which are operational in Balochistan.

Bilawal Bhutto also criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affirming that his administration has labelled Indian Muslims as terrorists under the pretext of counterterrorism.

He condemned Hindutva extravagance, declaring that it supports regional instability and violence.

Bilawal Bhutto further mentioned that Pakistan has stopped communications that are linked with terrorist attacks within its borders to Indian sources.

Bilawal Bhutto also warned that if India commits any future aggression, it would lead to a stronger counterblast from Pakistan.

The PPP Chairman urged the global community to interfere diplomatically, emphasising that Kashmir dispute resolution remains the foundation for a sustainable peace to a durable peace.

Read More: Stopping water to be considered an act of war, Bilawal warns India

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said if India attempts to cut off Pakistan’s water supply, it could lead to serious consequences.

“If India blocks our water, war will be inevitable,” Bilawal Bhutto Zardari cautioned Modi government during an interview with BBC.

The PPP chairman asserted that Pakistan’s position on key issues is “truthful and robust.” He said Pakistan’s efforts in the fight against terrorism are recognized and acknowledged in the United States.

Bilawal stated, “The U.S. is well aware of how we deal with terrorist groups.” The former FM further added that the U.S. has observed up close how Pakistan has taken action against all extremist groups.