Bilawal Bhutto, French ambassador discuss bilateral relations

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto met French Ambassador Nicolas Galey to discuss bilateral relations, ARY News reported on Friday.



The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and France, with both sides highlighting the importance of developing stronger trade ties.

During the discussion, both leaders agreed on the necessity of further promoting economic cooperation to unlock the full potential of their partnership.

Bilawal Bhutto and Nicolas Galey also exchanged views on various matters of mutual interest, including cultural and educational collaborations, as well as regional and global issues.

This meeting comes at a time when Pakistan and France are actively working to strengthen their diplomatic and economic ties.

The establishment of the France-Pakistan relations and the Business Forum has been an essential step in this direction, creating a platform for fostering trade relations and encouraging foreign investment in Pakistan.

French companies have shown interest in sectors like dairy production, where their expertise could significantly benefit Pakistan.

The French ambassador also acknowledged Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability, highlighting the potential for increased collaboration in diverse areas such as education, technology, and cultural exchanges.