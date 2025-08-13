web analytics
Bilawal Bhutto inaugurating new Hub Canal today: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said that People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will inaugurate the new Hub Canal today.

“This canal have capacity to supply 130 MGD water to Karachi,” chief minister said in a statement.

He said the work has been underway for renovation of the old canal under the Hub Canal Project.

He said the city is being supplied water from the new canal, while the old canal’s 21.8KM portion has been closed to speed up its repair work. “The old canal will be completely restored by December 2025,” Sindh’s CM further said.

“Twin canals will ensure availability of additional water to the city,” chief minister said.

Earlier, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that after construction of the new canal from Hub Dam, old canal will be repaired.

Mayor said the Wapda has approved 100 million gallons water per day. The new canal will be inaugurated on August 13 “It will benefit the Manghopir, Orangi and Baldia Town areas”.

He said Karachi will be supplied 200 million gallons water per day from both canals, Murtaza Wahab said.

The multi-billion-rupee project would improve Karachi’s water supply by rehabilitating the existing infrastructure and constructing a new 100 million gallons per day (MGD) canal from Hub Dam.

