Bilawal Bhutto holds key meeting With Balochistan, Sindh Chief Ministers

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), recently held a meeting with the Chief Ministers of Balochistan and Sindh to discuss provincial performances and various issues, ARY New reported

The Chief Ministers of both provinces briefed Bilawal Bhutto on the provincial performances of their respective provincial governments and the administrative challenges they face.

During the meeting, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti provided a detailed briefing on the security situation in Balochistan. He highlighted the alarming security concerns and the measures being taken to address them.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah updated Bilawal Bhutto on the ongoing development projects in Sindh, emphasising the progress and plans for the region.

Bilawal Bhutto stressed the importance of taking all possible steps to address the issues faced by the people of Sindh and Balochistan.

He reiterated the commitment of the PPP to work towards the betterment of the provinces and ensure that the needs of the people are met.

The meeting between Bilawal Bhutto and the Chief Ministers is part of a broader effort to strengthen provincial governance and address key issues affecting the regions.

The security situation in Balochistan remains a significant concern, with ongoing efforts to improve law and order.

While, In Sindh, the focus is on sustainable development and climate resilience, with several projects underway to enhance infrastructure and support economic recovery. Significant steps are being taken for the improvisation of provincial performances.

Read More: PM Shehbaz, Bilawal Bhutto’s meeting deferred till tomorrow

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s meeting scheduled for today has been deferred to Tuesday (tomorrow).

“Bilawal Bhutto, who had to arrive in Islamabad today, will now come to the capital city tomorrow,” sources said.

The meeting scheduled today has been postponed owing to PM Shehbaz Sharif’s busy schedule, sources shared.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party had to attend a session at the Prime Minister’s House but the meeting has been put off till tomorrow.

Bilawal Bhutto will attend the meeting at the PM House on tomorrow.

People’s Party leadership has decided to convene the party’s core committee meeting to be presided over by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The committee will consider over the political situation of the country, party sources said.

The party session will also consider over negotiations with the ruling PML-N and state of the working relations with the party and it will also review the implementation of the party’s demands to the government.

Party sources said that the party’s leadership will review the privatization policy as well as performance of the government.