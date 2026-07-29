Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has dismissed claims that he personally targeted Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, saying he did not even mention her aircraft and deliberately avoided drawing comparisons that could have turned the debate into a personal one.

He was talking on ARY News’ programme The Eleventh Hour.

Responding to remarks by Maryam Nawaz that he had gone “below the belt” by criticising people older than him, Bilawal said his politics has always focused on policy and governance rather than personalities.

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“I have always spoken about politics. I have never practised politics based on personal attacks,” he said, adding that despite facing personal criticism from political opponents and even members of allied parties, he had chosen not to respond in kind.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari argued that ideological and political disagreements should not be mistaken for personal attacks.

“If I raise ideological or political differences, that should not be interpreted as a personal attack. A personal attack is when someone targets an individual rather than their politics or governance,” he said.

He claimed that criticism of governance is often portrayed as a personal attack to silence political opponents. According to Bilawal, whenever journalists or politicians point out shortcomings in governance or public policy, they are accused of targeting individuals, with authorities even resorting to legal action or police pressure.

“As a politician representing my party and the people who elected me, I have every right to question governance. If I am not abusing anyone or discussing their private lives, then it cannot be called a personal attack,” he said.

Referring to the controversy surrounding Maryam Nawaz’s aircraft, Bilawal said he had intentionally avoided mentioning it or comparing its cost with the development budget of South Punjab, despite having the opportunity to do so. “I confined my criticism to politics and political issues, and I will continue to do so,” he added.

Read more: My ‘state’ remarks were not aimed at establishment: Bilawal Bhutto

Bilawal Bhutto also accused his rivals of circulating AI-generated content in an attempt to misrepresent him, saying his official social media team had already warned supporters about fabricated material. He stressed that the PPP would not engage in similar tactics.

He maintained that criticism is an essential part of democracy but should never descend into personal attacks. “Criticism is absolutely necessary, but it should never become personal,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further clarified that the phrase “below the belt” had been used incorrectly in reference to his remarks.

He said that if anyone believed he had made a specific personal attack, they should identify it, insisting that criticism of a leader’s words, conduct or decisions does not amount to crossing a personal line simply because the individual is older.