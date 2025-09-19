Karachi’s water crisis needs 'Shehbaz speed', says Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called for urgent action to resolve Karachi’s chronic water crisis, urging Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to fulfill his promise of delivering with “Shehbaz Speed,” ARY News reported.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new Hub Canal to improve water supply to Karachi, Bilawal stressed that both federal and provincial governments must work together to ensure clean and sufficient water for the city.

“We have focused on addressing Karachi’s water issue by setting up treatment plants. Once functional, these plants will also help provide water to the industrial sector,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto noted that the Sindh government has given special attention to Karachi’s infrastructure needs, while also pointing to the ongoing challenges in water distribution and supply.

Turning to national issues, the PPP chairman emphasized that natural disasters should not be politicized.

“Pakistan has been hit by devastating floods. This is a time to help people, not score political points. Sadly, our opponents never miss such opportunities,” he remarked.

He added that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, and especially southern Punjab and Sindh’s riverine areas, remain deeply affected by recent floods.

Bilawal Bhutto criticized the absence of a global appeal for aid to flood victims, calling it their rightful due.

He welcomed relief measures such as the waiver of electricity bills and the declaration of an agricultural emergency, but insisted that ration distribution alone would not be enough to rehabilitate flood-hit areas.

On foreign policy, Bilawal Bhutto hailed the recent Pakistan–Saudi Arabia defense pact, describing it as a historic step.

“This agreement means that an attack on Pakistan will be considered an attack on Saudi Arabia. It is a positive development for regional security,” he said, congratulating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the achievement.

Commenting on India, Bilawal said that while Pakistan has defeated its neighbor in the battlefield, India continues to mix politics with sports , a practice he strongly condemned.

