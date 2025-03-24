Bilawal Bhutto urges opposition to prioritise national Issues

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto urged the opposition to get united and prioritise national issues over political interests, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a recent event, Bilawal emphasised the need for unity among political stakeholders to tackle challenges ranging from economic hardships to security threats.

Bilawal Bhutto urged the opposition to set aside political interests and focus on addressing the pressing national issues facing Pakistan.

Highlighting the nation’s struggles with poverty, unemployment, and political division, the PPP chairman expressed concerns over the rise of hate-driven politics. He stressed that a collective effort is essential to overcome these challenges and ensure the country’s stability.

Bilawal Bhutto lamented the growing division in politics, which, he said, has made building consensus on critical national issues increasingly difficult.

The former foreign minister urged the opposition to focus on the welfare of the people and emphasised the importance of leadership that wins hearts rather than imposes authority.

He also pointed to the revival of global conspiracies against Pakistan, urging political parties to stand firm and address the ongoing security concerns exacerbated by terrorism.

Calling on political parties to abandon narrow-minded politics, he urged for working collectively for the betterment of the nation.

Addressing the security situation, Bilawal highlighted the threats posed by terrorist organisations, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He alleged that external forces are backing these groups, further complicating the security landscape.

Bilawal Bhutto urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to convene another meeting of political parties to foster consensus on national issues.

In his remarks about governance in Punjab, Bilawal urged the Punhab governor to respect the people and ensure that the Governor’s House remains accessible to the public.

Bilawal Bhutto repeated the PPP’s commitment to combating terrorism and international conspiracies, assuring the prime minister of the party’s cooperation in addressing national challenges.