Bilawal Bhutto vows to bring judicial reforms, constitutional court

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday vowed to introduce judicial reforms in constitution, ARY News reported.

“We will implement the Charter of Democracy,” addressing lawyers at the Sindh Bar Council, People’s Party chairman said.

He said constitutional legislation and lawmaking could not be made by the court. ” The constitutional court has been necessary and a compulsion,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

“Think, you are sitting in court for the purpose that responsibility is not being fulfilled,” he said. “We want to provide justice to common people,” he said.

“There are 15% cases related to the constitution and law that take 90 percent time of court. The Federal Constitutional Court will hear the constitutional and political cases.

“The judges had warned to throw the 18th Amendment. The 19th Amendment in the constitution was passed under duress,” Bilawal Bhutto said.

“We want to empower the judicial system for immediate justice,” he said.

People’s Party chairman said that the chief justice of the federal constitutional court will be nominated on rotation. “Every province will get its representative as chief justice of the court on rotation,” he added.

He said the constitutional court and judicial reforms are not a new idea. “It is necessary for the supremacy of the constitution to ensure equal rights to all provinces,” he said.

“It will be better to form the constitutional court with mutual consultation,” he added.