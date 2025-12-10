“PTI’s own actions could lead to governor’s rule,” warns Bilawal

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against what he described as “extremist politics,” cautioning that such conduct could ultimately pave the way for governor’s rule, ARY News reported.

Speaking to journalists, Bilawal Bhutto said he always works according to his mandate and added that the people of Punjab have consistently shown him affection. He emphasized that the government must give the opposition proper political space, warning that democratic systems weaken when dissent is suppressed.

He expressed concern over the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), saying neither the ruling coalition nor the opposition seems to have confidence in it. Bilawal added he would be pleased if PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz chose to contest elections from Sindh.

The PPP chairman insisted that political parties need to engage seriously ahead of the next general elections. “We do not wish to see any political party banned,” he said, stressing that such decisions were not his desire. However, he questioned what should be done when a political party “acts like an extremist organization.”

Bilawal Bhutto warned that PTI’s current behavior could lead to a ban, urging someone to advise the party’s leadership to do politics, not extremism.

He said he was not aware of the KP governor’s statement regarding potential governor’s rule but noted that any party supporting terrorists could face such consequences. “PTI’s own actions could lead to governor’s rule,” he remarked.

On national security, Bilawal Bhutto said the country is once again going through a difficult time. He claimed that the world acknowledges Pakistan’s victory in the May 2025 war with India, adding that New Delhi has still not recovered from that defeat.

He accused India of continuing attempts to fuel terrorism inside Pakistan, while militants entering from Afghanistan also carry out attacks. In the current situation, he said, every patriotic Pakistani must stand with the public and the armed forces.

Bilawal Bhutto lamented that one political leadership continues to target the military, accusing a political party of acting like a “political antichrist” and misleading the youth.