PPP chairman plans week-long visit to US: sources

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is likely to depart for a week-long visit to the United States (US) on Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources told ARY News that Bilawal’s US visit will be one week long where he will meet with US lawmakers.

During meetings with the Congressmen, the Chairman PPP would apprise them of the prevailing political situation in the country and regional security situation.

Moreover, the PPP chairman will also attend several party meetings in different US states.

The PPP chairman will hold meetings with the party office-bearers and delegations of workers during his upcoming visit, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP leader last month had paid a week-long visit to the United States (US).

The PPP chairman attended a press conference in the United States and met with important personalities in the US.

The PPP chairman also held meetings with the party office-bearers and delegations of workers during his week-long visit.