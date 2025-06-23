Bilawal Bhutto Zardari backs budget 2025-26, hails tax relief for salaried class

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced support for budget 2025-26 after redressal of their reservations on the federal budget, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing the National Assembly house, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the government’s policies have brought improvement to the national economy, highlighting a significant decline in inflation.

He announced that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will support the federal budget, particularly appreciating the proposed zero tax on annual incomes up to one million rupees, calling it a historic relief for the salaried class.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, noting that the budget also reflects Pakistan’s dual focus on defense and poverty alleviation.

Read more: PPP ‘agrees’ to support budget after striking agreement with govt

He recalled that during the PPP’s previous tenure, there had been substantial increases in salaries for government employees.

The former foreign minister said that while a 10 per cent increase in salaries and pensions is reasonable, the PPP had advocated for a higher increment. He expressed hope that in future budgets, the federal government will engage in greater consultation with the PPP.

Bilawal also reiterated the party’s demand that 30 percent of Punjab’s development budget should be allocated to South Punjab. He further noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan are frontline regions in the fight against terrorism and require focused investment.