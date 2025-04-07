Bilawal Bhutto Zardari ‘departs’ for Dubai

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has departed for Dubai, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Sources reveal that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has left for Dubai on a personal visit. He is expected to stay abroad for around ten days.

On April 4, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif roll back the controversial canal project on the Indus River.

Addressing a public meeting on the 46th death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto at Garhi Khuda Bux on Friday.

Read more: Bilawal demands roll back of controversial canal project on Indus

He said that if the people oppose these canals, his party will stand by them, not with the government.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, this is the demand of the people, not just ours… If we are to stay united as brothers, the project must be withdrawn,” the PPP leader said.

Addressing the public gathering Friday, Bilawal warned that the PPP would not allow any “irresponsible decision” on water distribution and would resist any attempt to divide the country through controversial projects.