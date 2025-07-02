web analytics
“Surrender is not in Pakistan’s dictionary,” says Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering commitment in the fight against terrorism, said that “surrender is not a word in Pakistan’s dictionary.”

Addressing a conference in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari highlighted in detail the significant successes Pakistan has achieved in its fight against terrorism.

He noted that the country has paid a heavy price both in human lives and economic losses in this war. He urged the international community to learn from Pakistan’s experiences and achievements in combating terrorism.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari stressed that terrorists have no nationality, religion, caste, or creed, and that this menace respects no law. He called for collective global efforts to eliminate terrorism

Commenting on the tensions with India, the former foreign minister urged the need for resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

“Weaponization of water must come to an end.”

Read more: Bilawal warns India of war if it violates Indus Waters Treaty

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned that India of war if it continues to violate Indus Waters Treaty.

“India has two options: either it abides by the Indus Waters Treaty, or Pakistan will respond with war,” he was quoted as saying while addressing the NA budget session.

Referring to the visit of a high-level delegation led by him to various capitals, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan has defeated India on the battlefield, as well as on the diplomatic and narrative fronts.

He said we presented Pakistan’s stance and narrative based on peace.

