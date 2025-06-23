Bilawal warns India of war if it violates Indus Waters Treaty

Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday warned that India of war if it continues to violate Indus Waters Treaty.

“India has two options: either it abides by the Indus Waters Treaty, or Pakistan will respond with war,” he was quoted as saying while addressing the NA budget session.

Referring to the visit of a high-level delegation led by him to various capitals, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan has defeated India on the battlefield, as well as on the diplomatic and narrative fronts.

He said we presented Pakistan’s stance and narrative based on peace.

During his speech, the former foreign minister referring to Indian PM Narendra Modi stated, “In our region too, there is a cheap copy of Netanyahu. I take pride in the fact that we defeated this imitation — in warfare, diplomacy, and narrative.”

The PPP Chairman condemned attacks on Iran by Israel and the United States. He said Israeli aggression across the region must be stopped.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also announced support for budget 2025-26 after redressal of their reservations on the federal budget.

The PPP chairman said that the government’s policies have brought improvement to the national economy, highlighting a significant decline in inflation.

He announced that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will support the federal budget, particularly appreciating the proposed zero tax on annual incomes up to one million rupees, calling it a historic relief for the salaried class.