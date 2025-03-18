Bilawal decries PTI for not attending NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly criticised PTI for not attending the Parliamentary Committee on National Security.

He wrote on X “Imran Khan never attended any parliamentary security meeting while he was Prime Minister, not on terrorism or Kashmir nor Indian aggression”.

Bilawal said, “Today Imran Khan is not a member of parliament and this was a meeting of the National Security Committee of parliament. Pathetic PTI would insist he attends now”.

He urged that it is the patriotic duty of every Pakistani to put the country above politics at times of war.

Notably, the Parliamentary Committee on National Security held an in-camera meeting in Islamabad.

The session was attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, parliamentary committee members, political leaders, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, ministers, and senior officials from the military and intelligence agencies.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led opposition alliance did not participate in the session.

‘Disappointed’ over PTI’s absence from NSC meeting, says Maulana Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, expressed his disappointment at the absence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) representatives from National Security Committee meeting, ARY News reported citing sources.

During the meeting, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman stated that if PTI had consulted him, he would have advised them to attend the meeting.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman stressed the importance of continuity in state policies, saying that the country’s interests should be prioritized above all else, warning against Pakistan involving in other wars.

The JUI-F head stated that Pakistan’s participation in the war against Afghanistan and its alliance with the US after 9/11 were detrimental decisions that had far-reaching consequences for the country.

It is important to mention here that opposition’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had announced to boycott the session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security held today.