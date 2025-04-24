Bilawal leaves for Islamabad to meet PM over contentious canals

KARACHI: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday left for Islamabad to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the issue of contentious canal project.

Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro also accompanied with the PPP chairman.

Bilawal in the meeting with Shehbaz Sharif will inform him about the Sindh’s stance over the disputed canal project on the Indus River.

The Sindh Government will demand cancellation of the water availability certificate issued by the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) for construction of canals.

“Bilawal is expected to give a clear message and will demand the government to take back its decision of construction of canals on Indus River,” sources said. “An announcement is expected from Bilawal Bhutto and Shehbaz Sharif in a joint press conference,” sources added.

Earlier today, chief minister Murad Ali Shah visited Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House here, sources said.

Sindh CM informed the PPP chairman about his meetings in Islamabad yesterday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh is undergoing a massive movement at grassroot level in the form of widespread protests and sit-ins against building of canals on the Indus, which has also hit hard to the political repute of the Pakistan People’s Party, which rules the province since year 2008.