web analytics
35.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, October 27, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Bilawal meets PM Shehbaz, calls 26th Amendment historic

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore called the approval of 26th Constitutional Amendment as historic achievement, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Bilawal Bhutto was talking with PM Shehbaz Sharif during a visit to his residence in Lahore. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider was also accompanied with the PPP chairman.

“We will work together for the sake of the strength of the Parliament and the democracy,” Bilawal said. “The 26th Constitutional Amendment will become an effective law to stop the anti-democratic forces,” he said.

“Credit goes to the allied parties for approval of the 26th amendment,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said. “We didn’t withdraw from the service of the people earlier, and neither will go back from it now,” prime minister said.

He also observed that the country’s economic indicators have become positive and clearly showing drop in the inflation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.