Bilawal meets PM Shehbaz, calls 26th Amendment historic

LAHORE: People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore called the approval of 26th Constitutional Amendment as historic achievement, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Bilawal Bhutto was talking with PM Shehbaz Sharif during a visit to his residence in Lahore. Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider was also accompanied with the PPP chairman.

“We will work together for the sake of the strength of the Parliament and the democracy,” Bilawal said. “The 26th Constitutional Amendment will become an effective law to stop the anti-democratic forces,” he said.

“Credit goes to the allied parties for approval of the 26th amendment,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said. “We didn’t withdraw from the service of the people earlier, and neither will go back from it now,” prime minister said.

He also observed that the country’s economic indicators have become positive and clearly showing drop in the inflation.