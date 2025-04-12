Bilawal re-elected as PPP chairman

KARACHI: Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari has been re-elected as Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, according to the party’s election commission.

Humayun Khan has been elected as general secretary and Nadeem Afzal Chan as secretary information in the PPP’s intra-party elections. According to the election commission, Amna Paracha is elected as PPP’s secretary finance.

Earlier on Saturday, a meeting of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Parliament House ended without bearing any result, sources said.

“The meeting between the PML-N and major ally of its ruling coalition took place after a key PML-N leader’s contact with the PPP’s Naveed Qamar,” party sources said.

According to PPP sources, Naveed Qamar and Ghulam Mustafa Shah represented the PPP in the meeting, but the session ended without result.

PML-N leaders assured the PPP to remove their reservations and appealed the party to keep continuing their cooperation to the government in key legislation and maintaining the National Assembly’s quorum, sources said.