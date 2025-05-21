Pakistan stands for peace, India relies on propaganda, hatred: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said Pakistan stands for peace whereas India relies on a fragile foundation of propaganda, division and hatred.

Speaking to the media after receiving a briefing from the Foreign Office in Islamabad, he said that the delegation formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit various countries to present Pakistan’s stance and inform the international community about Indian excesses, including violations related to the Indus Water Treaty. He expressed regret that India has attempted to weaponize water.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized that the consequences of any conflict between nuclear-armed neighbours like Pakistan and India extend far beyond the two countries themselves.

He thanked the Foreign Office for providing a comprehensive briefing to the delegation and appreciated its role during times of Indian aggression.

The PPP Chairman reiterated that Pakistan seeks peace and dialogue, expressing regret that India remains reluctant to engage in this path.

He mentioned that Pakistan is the worst victim of terrorism.

He underscored the importance of resolving key issues including Jammu and Kashmir, the Indus Water Treaty and terrorism for lasting peace and stability in the region.

In his remarks, Minister for Climate Change Musadik Masood Malik said that any dialogue with India would be on the basis of equality. He said Pakistan’s response would be more severe if India tried to cast an evil eye on us again.