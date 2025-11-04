Bilawal has summoned PPP CEC to decide on 27th amend: Kundi

ISLAMABAD: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday said that only an outline of the 27th amendment has been prepared so far.

Talking to media in Islamabad KP Governor said that the National Assembly and the Senate sessions have been summoned, the constitutional amendments will be discussed in the session.

Governor said that the former chief minister KP was intending to run over Islamabad. “I hope the new chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will focus attention over the province’s development projects”.

He said the meeting of the chief minister with the PTI’s founder in jail has been a court matter.

Replying a question, governor said, “I don’t have the 27th constitutional amendment’s draft. “Bilawal Bhutto has summoned the People’s Party’s central executive committee’s session on November 06. The party’s CEC will take any decision with regard to the 27th amendment,” Faisal Karim Kundi said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that a delegation of the PML-N headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has requested for the PPP support for approval of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.