Bilawal urges government to take concrete steps for political reconciliation

Larkana: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday called on the government to take concrete steps toward political reconciliation, saying that President Asif Ali Zardari can play a key role in fostering political harmony in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Larkana, Bilawal urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to abandon “extremist politics” and bring its political activities within democratic norms.

“PTI should bring its politics back within the constitutional and political framework. If PTI makes better decisions, it will be good both for the party and for the country,” he said.

Bilawal warned that if extremist politics continue, complaints about a strict response would be unjustified. “If national institutions are attacked, action will be taken according to the Constitution and law,” he added, stating that when a political party behaves like an extremist organisation, the state’s response will be accordingly firm.

The PPP chairman said President Asif Ali Zardari can play an active role in promoting political reconciliation, noting that he has the authority and public trust to do so.

“President Zardari has previously demonstrated the politics of reconciliation through landmark measures such as the 18th Constitutional Amendment and the NFC Award,” he said.

Bilawal highlighted the challenging security situation in the country, stressing that under the current circumstances, the role of opposition parties is crucial and political polarisation must be reduced.

He also urged the federal government to take concrete steps to lower political tensions, advising it to activate Parliament to promote dialogue and political tolerance.

He added that sooner or later, the political leadership would have to create an environment of consensus and reconciliation for the stability of the country.