Bilawal welcomes Trump’s willingness to mediate on Kashmir

LONDON: Head of high level Parliamentary delegation and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has welcomed the US State Department’s recent statement expressing President Donald Trump’s willingness to help resolve the longstanding Kashmir dispute during his tenure in office.

Addressing a news conference along with other delegation members in London today, he said the repeated statements on the part of President Trump reflects that he desires to establish peace between Pakistan and India. He however regretted that Indian government wants to sabotage President Trump’s noble initiative for peace.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan desires peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

He emphasized the resolution of all issues including that of Jammu and Kashmir dispute through dialogue. He said peace between Pakistan and India is in the interest of international community.

He said India’s narrative is based on lies and propaganda while that of Pakistan on truth and peace.

The PPP chairman said that terrorism is the tool of the Indian foreign policy and mentioned that India has targeted Sikh activists across the world.

The comments came after United States hinted that President Donald Trump could serve as a mediator in the ongoing Kashmir conflict between Pakistan and India, following a deadly attack in Pahalgam that has heightened tensions between the two nations.

During a State Department briefing, spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted Trump’s potential role, stating that “we all recognize that President Trump in each step that he takes, it’s made to solve generational differences between countries, generational war. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he’d want to manage something like that. He seems very much to be – and not just seems but he is – has been the only one to bring certain people to the table to have conversations that nobody thought was possible.”

It is worth mentioning here that a Pakistani parliamentary delegation, led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met with US officials last week, including Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional peace.