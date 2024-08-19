YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa returns home safely

web analytics
YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, known for his spoofy song ‘Bill Bill Pakistan’, has safely returned home on Monday, his lawyer confirmed.

“Alhamdulillah, he is courageous, safe, and determined,” Ashfaq said. “May Allah bless him and his family every step of the way,” his lawyer Mian Ali Ashfaq, confirmed the news on X.

Last Friday, the Lahore High Court (LHC) directed the Lahore police to ensure Khosa’s recovery by August 20.

The order followed a petition filed by Aun Ali Khosa’s wife, Binish Iqbal, who claimed that her husband was in the “unlawful and illegal custody.”

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) had voiced alarm over Khosa’s alleged abduction, suggesting it might be linked to his work as a satirist.

The HRCP had called for his immediate recovery.

