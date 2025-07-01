Bill Hader’s ‘Cat in the Hat’ gets first trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the trailer for ‘The Cat in the Hat’ animated film, starring Hollywood actors Bill Hader and Quinta Brunson.

The animated film is an adaptation of Dr. Seuss’s book of the same name.

Directed by Alessandro Carloni and Erica Rivinoja, the animated film based on the beloved book is scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 26, 2026.

The debut trailer introduces the Cat (Bill Hader) as an employee of the whimsical Institute of Imagination, where he teams up with quirky animal colleagues like Pig With a Wig and Yack With a Pack to spread happiness to children across the globe.

On his mission to brighten the lives of sad kids, the Cat embarks on a globe-trotting adventure — only to encounter his greatest and most mysterious challenge yet.

As per the description of the animated title, the new ‘Cat in the Hat’ film will follow the iconic feline who “brings chaos and mischief to a pair of siblings struggling with their move to a new town.”

Apart from Bill Hader and Quinta Brunson, Hollywood actors Bowen Yang, Matt Berry, Xochitl Gomez, Tiago Martinez and Paula Pell also star in the film.

It is worth noting here that Mike Myers brought the iconic character to life in a live-action film in 2003.

Speaking at the animated film’s first preview at the Annecy Film Festival, director Alessandro Carloni said that the quintessential cat is the keeper of the theme of the movie, which is about living in the present.

“All he cares about is having a good time,” he added.