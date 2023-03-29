Bill to curtail CJP’s powers: Govt sends ‘special flight’ for Quetta senators

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has sent a special flight to Quetta to bring senators ahead of important session, summoned for approval of Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, aimed to clip powers of office of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take suo motu notice, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the incumbent government sent a special plane from Islamabad to Quetta to being three senators ahead of Senate session, wherein the bill aimed to clip powers of office of the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) will be tabled.

Sources told ARY News that the special flight will bring three senators – belonging to Awami National Party (ANP) and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

Sources further claimed that some disgruntled senators are also being persuaded by tabling various offers for the approval of the bill.

Earlier in the day, the National Assembly approved the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, which aims to curtail the suo motu powers of the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Law Minister said that Article 184 was exercised unrestrained. The suo moto powers were used by Iftikhar Chaudhry without constraints, while Saqib Nisar crossed the limits.

“Earlier, there was no right to appeal in suo moto, which is against the fundamental rights and Sharia,” Tarar said. “A bench will be comprised of at least five judges in cases of legal and constitutional matters,” law minister said. “The lawyer could now be changed in suo moto cases, which was not allowed earlier,” he further said.

The bill

Under the new legislation, the decision for suo motu notice will be taken by three senior judges of the Supreme Court (SC).

Moreover, the bill also includes a clause regarding the right to appeal against the decision, which could be filed within 30 days and fixed for a hearing in two weeks.

It added that the party will be allowed to change its lawyer in a suo motu case. Under Article 184, the matter will be presented before a judges committee. The committee will review the case and later form a five-member committee for any kind of constitutional interpretation.

The act will be taken into effect on all verdict of the high courts and the Supreme Court (SC).

