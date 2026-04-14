Billie Eilish teams up with James Cameron for 3D tour movie in new trailer

Billie Eilish is taking her live performances to the next level with a new concert film, created in collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron.

The project, titled Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), offers fans an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at her sold-out world tour while delivering a groundbreaking cinematic experience.

A newly released trailer teases the scale of the production, with Cameron promising audiences, “It’s your show. It’s your creative vision. This is going to blow people’s minds.”

The film blends cutting-edge 3D technology with raw, personal moments from Eilish’s tour life, including creative discussions between the artist and director as they shape the visual experience together.

Beyond the spectacle, the film highlights Eilish’s close connection with her fans. In one scene, she reflects on the simplicity of show days, describing them as time spent “hanging out with friends.”

The singer also shares the physical toll of performing, showing scratches on her hands from greeting fans at the barricade, while emphasizing the emotional bond she cherishes.

The trailer also reveals lighter moments, including Eilish’s tradition of setting up a “puppy room” backstage at each tour stop for her crew to unwind with rescue dogs – a concept that even inspired Cameron.

According to the official synopsis, the film aims to “brings an innovative new concert experience to the big screen from one of the most celebrated and successful artists of her generation,” an official synopsis reads.

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour arrives in theaters May 8.