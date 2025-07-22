Billy Joel shares health update after brain disorder diagnosis

Weeks after Billy Joel cancelled all his scheduled concerts in May, citing a concerning brain disorder diagnosis, the American musician has shared an update regarding his health.

Almost two months after beloved musician Billy Joel, 76, announced the cancellation of his tour on May 23, when he was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus – a brain disorder in which fluid builds up inside the skull -the veteran has shared an assuring health update.

While appearing in a recent episode of comedian Bill Maher’s ‘Club Random’ podcast, Joel said, “It’s not fixed, it’s still being worked on.”

He continued to share, “My balance sucks; it’s like being on a boat. I thought it must be from drinking – I used to like a fish.” However, he assured, “I feel good. They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than I’m what I’m feeling.”

Notably, this update followed Joel’s announcement post on Instagram, where he noted, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

Moreover, it was also mentioned that the veteran’s condition was exacerbated by latest concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance. Therefore, his doctor suggested physical therapy and advised him to refrain from performing during the recovery period.

