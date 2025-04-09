Binance founder, Nawaz Sharif discuss digital future in Pakistan

Changpeng Zhao, Binance founder — the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange — met PML-N theNawaz Sharif to discuss the future of Pakis­tan’s digital economy.

As per details, Nawaz Sharif welcomed Mr Zhao’s appointment as strategic adviser to the Pakistan Crypto Council. The former premier des­cribed it as a significant step towards positioning Pakistan as a regional hub for Web3 technologies and digital finance.

The meeting focused on embracing a vision of economic development driven by innovation and knowledge-based technologies.

Both sides discussed youth participation in the digital economy, emphasising the importance of equipping the younger generation to lead in blockchain, fintech and other emerging sectors.

Mr Zhao shared his in­­sights on the rising potential of blockchain technology and global entrepreneurship, emphasising the importance of education and innovation.

The globally renowned founder of crypto exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, widely known as CZ, was appointed as the strategic advisor to the Pakistan Crypto Council.

The formal announcement was made during a high-level meeting held in Islamabad, attended by Zhao and representatives of the Pakistan Crypto Council.

The session was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the State Bank of Pakistan governor, and secretaries from the Law and IT ministries were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb described the development as a historic moment for Pakistan, stating, “We are sending a clear message to the world that Pakistan is ready for innovation.”