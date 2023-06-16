35.9 C
Karachi
Friday, June 16, 2023
- Advertisement -

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance to leave Netherlands

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Friday that it was leaving the Dutch market because is was unable to register as a virtual asset service provider with the regulator.

The company said that starting July 17, existing Dutch users will only be able to withdraw assets from the Binance platform. No further purchases, trades or deposits will be possible.

Binance’s Cyprus unit on Wednesday applied to be removed from Cyprus’ register of crypto asset service providers.

The Dutch regulator did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance, its founder Changpeng Zhao, and the operator of its purportedly independent US exchange. Binance said it intends to defend itself “vigorously” against the SEC’s charges.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.