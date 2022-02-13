Biometric attendance for college teachers introduced in Sindh  

KARACHI: Sindh government has introduced a biometric attendance system for teachers at the government colleges after reports of their continuous absence, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, biometric attendance has been introduced by the college education department in all educational institutes, making it mandatory for the teachers to mark their attendance through this mechanism.

The digital system for attendance will be monitored from the office of the college department at the Sindh Secretariat.

Prior to this move, in order to ensure the attendance of students in the government colleges, the Sindh Education Department decided to install biometric attendance machines at colleges of the province.

According to the details, it has been decided to take biometric attendance of students along with college teachers. Initially, the installation of biometric machines has been completed in 50 colleges of Karachi while the machines have also been installed in 50 colleges in the other districts of Sindh.

In this context, Director General Colleges, Rashid Hussain Mahar has said that the biometric system will soon be activated in 335 government colleges of Sindh with its control system at the Sindh Secretariat.

Mahar said that due to coronavirus all the students were passed and for the first time the students who passed their matriculation with E-grade have also been enrolled in the colleges.

So far more than 150,000 admissions have been given in the government colleges across the province, Rashid Hussain added.

