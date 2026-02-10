Biometric attendance made mandatory for matric, intermediate exams

Lahore board has made it compulsory for students to provide biometric data ahead of matriculation and intermediate examinations.

Students scheduled to sit for the 2026 examinations will now have to undergo digital biometric attendance verification before entering examination halls, marking a major milestone in efforts to modernize and secure the academic assessment process.

School and college principals in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib have been instructed to ensure full compliance with the directive.

Students will be required to undergo biometric attendance at exam centres before sitting their papers, with both thumbs scanned and verified. Educational institutions are responsible for arranging the necessary biometric devices, and all data will be uploaded to the Lahore Board’s software system.

Providing biometric impressions of both thumbs is mandatory for all candidates. The measure has been introduced to strengthen examination security and prevent impersonation or other forms of malpractice.

Matric exams begin in Balochistan

Matric exams are underway in Balochistan under strict security arrangements following the recent attacks.

Last week, CM Sarfraz Bugti announced that the matric examinations 2026 in Balochistan would commence from 10 Februaryi.

Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti took to social media platform X to make announcement about matric exams commencement.

The chief minister asserted that no leniency would be granted regarding cheating, and strict measures would be implemented to curb malpractice.