‘Biparjoy’: Families throng sea beaches despite ban

KARACHI: Families in large numbers reached sea beaches in Karachi despite the imposition of Section 144 amid the threat of Arabian Sea Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, which is 760 kilometers away from the city’s coastal belt, ARY News reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, the city’s administration banned fishing, sailing, swimming, and bathing at seas within the territorial limit of Karachi owing to the threat from June 11 till the “end of the storm.”

People along with kids were seen having baths in the sea at Hawsbay and Seaview points. The roads heading towards the coastal belt of the city have not been blocked by the police despite the imposition of Section 144.

The cyclonic storm’s trajectory will likely to remain northwards. Maximum sustained surface winds are 140-160 Km/hour gusts 150 Km/hour around the system center and sea conditions being phenomenal around the system center with maximum wave height 30-40 feet.