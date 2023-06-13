Biparjoy poses no major risk to power infrastructure: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD: Power Minister Khurram Dastgir on Tuesday stated that there was no major risk to power infrastructure in the Sindh province due to Cyclone Biparjoy and all relevant measures were in place to ensure unimpeded power supply.

Addressing a press conference, the Federal Minister provided a detailed account of decisions taken in a high level meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on intensifying Tropical Cyclone Biparjoy.

Khurram Dastgir said liquified natural gas (LNG) shipments were not coming to Pakistan due to the severe cyclone as shipment schedules had been changed.

“Our power infrastructure at 1000km away from the cyclone have been impacted. We have decided that the gas supply has been diverted to power stations to continue energy production. Expected impacts like strong winds can impact our wind turbines in Chimb as the wind gusts beyond 90km/h can have effects on its functioning,” he added.

He added that the other critical area to be impacted was transmission lines at the local level and also major transmission lines due to cyclonic winds.

Moreover, the increased power infrastructure was also vulnerable like in South Thar 2,000 MW of energy has been installed, he said.

“We are prepared to manage that power outage. The Prime Minister and Water Resources Minister have allowed increasing power production from Tarbela,” he informed.

Khurram Dastgir said in order to make up for the power shortage 48-96 hours oil production would be introduced for power generation.

He added that the Power Division would ensure energy generation and no offset would be faced in it whereas no further add up to occur in the existing power outage.

The vulnerable power infrastructure area was lying mainly in Hyderabad Electric Power Supply Company which were on alert. “We have restored power infrastructure in the floods in record time and will ensure the same during the cyclone,” he vowed.