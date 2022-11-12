Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcome first child

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Saturday.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced the good news of Devi Basu Singh Grover’s birth by sharing a picture on the social media application Instagram.

“12.11.22. Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine,” they wrote.

The Bollywood couple fell in love on the sets of their 2015 film Alone and got married on April 30, 2016.

Bipasha Basu, in an earlier interview, had said they were trying to become parents before the coronavirus outbreak. They decided to let go off the idea after it spread.

The Bollywood star, recalled how she felt after coming to know about her pregnancy, said it was an emotional moment.

“I remember me and Karan ran to my mother’s house just the way we were, she was the first person I wanted to tell, she said. “Everyone was emotional. It was my mother’s dream that I and Karan have a baby.

“I always had faith we will, and it happened. I am more than grateful for this.”

