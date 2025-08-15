web analytics
34.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 15, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Bipasha Basu reminisces old times with Cristiano Ronaldo after his engagement

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu recalled the good old times with football star Cristiano Ronaldo when she had the whole of India convinced that something is brewing between the two.

Days after Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, and Argentine-born Spanish model, Georgina Rodriguez, 31, who have been together for over eight years, announced their engagement earlier this week, Indian actor Bipasha Basu, 46, remembered the iconic moment from 2007 when she shared the stage with Portuguese soccer star, for the New Seven Wonders of the World ceremony in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo – News and Updates

She reposted their old video, with the caption, “That iconic stage moment: Bipasha Basu with Ronaldo.”Bipasha Basu reminisces old times with Cristiano Ronaldo after his engagement

It is worth noting here that not only did the two share the stage, but a photo of them from the afterparty also gained widespread attention and had everyone wonder if the two exchanged a kiss, as Basu was in a long-term relationship with co-star John Abraham at that time.

However, the ‘Raaz’ star had later clarified, “Post that (the event), I met him at a party. He is very tall, and there was too much noise and every time he had to talk, he had to bend down and talk to me.”

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

For the unversed, Basu went on to marry her co-star Karan Singh Grover in 2016, and shares a daughter with him.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.