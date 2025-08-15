Bipasha Basu reminisces old times with Cristiano Ronaldo after his engagement

Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu recalled the good old times with football star Cristiano Ronaldo when she had the whole of India convinced that something is brewing between the two.

Days after Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, and Argentine-born Spanish model, Georgina Rodriguez, 31, who have been together for over eight years, announced their engagement earlier this week, Indian actor Bipasha Basu, 46, remembered the iconic moment from 2007 when she shared the stage with Portuguese soccer star, for the New Seven Wonders of the World ceremony in Lisbon.

She reposted their old video, with the caption, “That iconic stage moment: Bipasha Basu with Ronaldo.”

It is worth noting here that not only did the two share the stage, but a photo of them from the afterparty also gained widespread attention and had everyone wonder if the two exchanged a kiss, as Basu was in a long-term relationship with co-star John Abraham at that time.

However, the ‘Raaz’ star had later clarified, “Post that (the event), I met him at a party. He is very tall, and there was too much noise and every time he had to talk, he had to bend down and talk to me.”