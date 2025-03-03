Did Bipasha Basu indirectly hit back at Mika Singh?

Mika Singh has never shied away from speaking his mind, and his latest comments against Bollywood’s dusky beauty Bipasha Basu have stirred up quite a controversy.

The singer recently took a dig at Bipasha Basu, claiming that she is “out of work” due to the difficulties she allegedly caused while working on the web series Dangerous.

Mika Singh, who produced the project, expressed his frustration over the experience, stating that Bipasha Basu’s behavior made him regret stepping into production.

In response, Bipasha Basu appeared to hit back without naming Mika Singh directly.

She shared a cryptic Instagram story about “toxic people” who “create chaos, point fingers, shift blame, and avoid taking responsibility.”

Adding to the mystery, she captioned it with, “Stay away from toxicity & negativity. God Bless All. Durga Durga.”

Mika Singh, in an interview with media, did not hold back. He claimed that Bipasha Basu’s sudden refusal to perform romantic scenes, which were part of the original plan, created unnecessary problems.

Mika Singh also blamed her for causing delays in post-production, citing constant excuses about health issues, first from Bipasha Basu and then from Karan Singh Grover.

As Mika Singh’s comments make waves, all eyes are now on how he will respond to Bipasha Basu’s indirect jab. With tensions rising, the question remains, will this war of words continue, or is this the end of the drama?

Known for his songs, Singh tried his luck in production with a series titled, ‘Dangerous’ in 2020.

Mika Singh served as a producer on filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s thriller series which starred Bollywood couple Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover.

According to the Indian singer, Karan Singh Grover was initially cast as the male lead while they wanted a newcomer to star as the female lead due to budget constraints.

Recalling the time when they were looking for an actress for the female lead, Mika Singh revealed that Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu met the team and asked if she and Karan Singh Grover could work together in ‘Dangerous.’

However, the makers of the series were in for a horrible experience as the Bollywood couple created several issues for them, as per the Indian singer.