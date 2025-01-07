Bird flu risk remains low after first US death, WHO says

The risk to the general population from H5N1 bird flu remains low, a World Health Organization spokesperson said on Tuesday, following the first death of a patient from the virus in the United States.

The patient, who was over 65 and had underlying medical conditions, was hospitalised with the virus in December after exposure to a combination of backyard chickens and wild birds, Louisiana health officials said.

“We are concerned, of course, but we look at the risk to the general population and … it still remains low,” WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told reporters at a Geneva press briefing in response to questions about the risks of the virus.

Asked whether U.S. monitoring of the virus was sufficient, she said: “They are doing a lot of surveillance. That’s why we’re hearing about it.”

Nearly 70 people in the U.S. have contracted bird flu since April, most of them farmworkers, as the virus has circulated among poultry flocks and dairy herds, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Like the WHO, U.S. federal and state officials have said the risk to the general public remains low.

Bird flu, also known as avian influenza, is a type of infectious disease caused by a virus that affects birds. Here are some key facts about bird flu:

Types of Bird Flu:

1. Low-pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI): Mild form of the disease, typically causing minimal symptoms in birds.

2. High-pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI): Highly contagious and deadly form of the disease, causing significant mortality in birds.

Transmission:

1. Bird-to-bird transmission through direct contact, droppings, and contaminated surfaces.

2. Bird-to-human transmission through close contact with infected birds, their droppings, or contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms in Humans:

1. Fever

2. Cough

3. Sore throat

4. Headache

5. Fatigue

6. In severe cases, pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and even death.

Outbreaks and Pandemic Risk:

1. Bird flu outbreaks have occurred globally, with significant outbreaks in Asia, Europe, and Africa.

2. The World Health Organization (WHO) considers bird flu a potential pandemic threat due to its ability to mutate and spread among humans.

Prevention and Control:

1. Vaccination of poultry

2. Improved biosecurity measures on farms and in live bird markets

3. Surveillance and monitoring of bird populations

4. Human vaccination (available for certain high-risk groups)

5. Personal protective equipment (PPE) and hygiene practices for people handling birds or their environments.

It’s essential to note that the risk of bird flu transmission to humans is generally low, but it’s crucial to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease.