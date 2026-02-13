Birmingham Sehri & Iftar Timings- Ramadan 2026 Calendar

Ramadan 2026 Sehri Iftar Timings Birmingham UK | Complete Ramzan Calendar 2026 Birmingham United Kingdom

Birmingham’s diverse and dynamic Muslim community, featuring key mosques like Birmingham Central Mosque, Green Lane Masjid, and Stechford Masjid, can use this reliable Ramadan 2026 calendar for precise Sehri (Suhoor/Fajr end) and Iftar (Maghrib) times in GMT (no DST shift during February–March 2026 in the UK).

These timings help plan Sahur meals, daily prayers, Taraweeh, and community Iftars during the blessed month.

Important Note: Ramadan 1447 AH is expected to begin in the UK (including Birmingham) around the evening of February 17, 2026, with the first fast on February 18, 2026 (provisional, subject to moon sighting by local bodies like Birmingham Central Mosque, Muslim World League method, or mosque announcements). The month ends around March 18–19, 2026, followed by Eid ul-Fitr. Timings are astronomical estimates aligned with reliable sources such as AlAdhan.com (Muslim World League method), Islamic Relief UK (Birmingham-specific), timesprayer.com, and local mosque patterns (e.g., Stechford Masjid and Islamic Relief). Slight variations (a few minutes) may occur due to calculation methods or mosque-specific adjustments (e.g., later Fajr for caution in some timetables). Always confirm with your local mosque, apps like Muslim Pro or Athan, or official Birmingham announcements.

Here is the Ramadan 2026 Calendar Birmingham with Sehri and Iftar timings (aligned closely with common Birmingham references like AlAdhan, Islamic Relief UK, and local mosque data for consistency):

Ramadan Date Day Sehri (Fajr End) Iftar (Maghrib) 1 18 Feb Wed 5:24 am 5:26 pm 2 19 Feb Thu 5:22 am 5:28 pm 3 20 Feb Fri 5:20 am 5:30 pm 4 21 Feb Sat 5:18 am 5:31 pm 5 22 Feb Sun 5:16 am 5:33 pm 6 23 Feb Mon 5:14 am 5:34 pm 7 24 Feb Tue 5:12 am 5:36 pm 8 25 Feb Wed 5:10 am 5:37 pm 9 26 Feb Thu 5:08 am 5:39 pm 10 27 Feb Fri 5:06 am 5:40 pm 11 28 Feb Sat 5:04 am 5:42 pm 12 01 Mar Sun 5:02 am 5:43 pm 13 02 Mar Mon 5:00 am 5:45 pm 14 03 Mar Tue 4:58 am 5:46 pm 15 04 Mar Wed 4:56 am 5:48 pm 16 05 Mar Thu 4:54 am 5:49 pm 17 06 Mar Fri 4:52 am 5:51 pm 18 07 Mar Sat 4:50 am 5:52 pm 19 08 Mar Sun 4:48 am 5:54 pm 20 09 Mar Mon 4:46 am 5:55 pm 21 10 Mar Tue 4:44 am 5:57 pm 22 11 Mar Wed 4:42 am 5:58 pm 23 12 Mar Thu 4:40 am 6:00 pm 24 13 Mar Fri 4:38 am 6:01 pm 25 14 Mar Sat 4:36 am 6:03 pm 26 15 Mar Sun 4:34 am 6:04 pm 27 16 Mar Mon 4:32 am 6:06 pm 28 17 Mar Tue 4:30 am 6:07 pm 29 18 Mar Wed 4:28 am 6:09 pm 30 19 Mar Thu 4:26 am 6:10 pm

These timings reflect the gradual increase in fasting hours (from about 12 hours early on to over 13.5 hours by the end) due to lengthening spring days in the Midlands. Birmingham’s timings are typically similar to nearby cities like Manchester or Bradford but adjusted for its latitude.

May Allah accept your fasts, duas, and good deeds this Ramadan 2026. May the month bring peace, barakah, and unity to the Muslim community in Birmingham and around the world. Ramadan Mubarak!