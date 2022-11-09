Birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

LAHORE: The 145th birth anniversary of the national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being celebrated across the country with national fervor on Wednesday.

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Known as Poet of East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.He received his early education in the traditional maktab and went to Sialkot Mission School, from where he passed his matric exams.

He obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Government College, Lahore in 1897and secured his Master’s Degree two years later. He was appointed as a lecturer of history, philosophy and English at Lahore’s Oriental College.

Read more: Iqbal Day: Govt announces public holiday on Nov 9

He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

Allama Iqbal’s address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

Change of guard ceremony

A change of guard ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal in Lahore, where a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Navy assumed responsibility of guard from Punjab Rangers.

Pakistan Navy’s Station Commander Commodore Sajid Hussain was Chief Guest on the occasion, he offered fateha and laid a floral wreath at the mausoleum.

Comments