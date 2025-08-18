BISE Bahawalpur to announce class 9 results on August 20

LAHORE: The Boards of Secondary Education (BISE) Bahawalpur will officially announce 9th Class annual examination results on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM.

Along with BISE Bahawalpur class 9 results, BISE Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Multan, and Sargodha will also announce their results soon.

Students who appeared in BISE Bahawalpur examinations held in March 2025, and are waiting for their results have to no longer wait for their results. Results will be declared on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 10:00 AM PST. With estimated figure of 500,000 students who appeared across Punjab, results will show how many passed.

According to reports, board will held ceremony to honor top-performing students. The event aims to identify academic excellence and encourage future achievers.

How to check result

Students have choice to check their BISE Bahawalpur class 9 results, by visiting the board’s website bisebwp.edu.pk, sending roll number to 800298 or checking Gazette which will be available post-announcement at board offices or can be downloaded from official website.

General access for other Boards

Students who belong to the other boards may also check their results by visiting official website of their respective board, sending their roll number to the code associated with specific board, or Gazette which can be obtained from respective board offices or downloaded.

Students are suggested to keep their roll numbers ready and keep checking for updates regarding rechecking procedures and admissions into the next class.

Applications for re-evaluation can be submitted within 15 days of result declaration.

