BISE Gujranwala announces Intermediate part 2 results 2025 — Check Here

GUJRANWALA: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Gujranwala on Thursday announced the results of the Intermediate Part II (Class 12) Annual Examinations 2025, with a female student once again securing top position.

According to the official result gazette released by BISE Gujranwala, a total of 135,810 students appeared in the Class 12 annual exams held earlier this year. Out of these, 85,696 students successfully passed the examinations.

As per the list of position holders, Bushra Shabbir from the Pre-Medical Group secured the first position, scoring an impressive 1159 out of 1200 marks.

The gazette includes gender-wise, subject-wise, and group-wise breakdowns of the results. It also serves as a helpful tool for students who may have lost or misplaced their roll number slips, enabling them to verify their results.

Click Here to Check the Complete Class 12 Results Gazette