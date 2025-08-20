BISE Lahore announces results of 9th class: Check online

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has announced the results of the 9th class examinations. Students can now check their results online.

According to details, all boards across Punjab have declared the 9th class results. A special ceremony will be held to honor the students who secured top positions.

The percentage of successful candidates was recorded at 45 percent.

Total 380,000 candidates appeared in the annual examination of the 9th class out of which 138,000 candidates were declared successful and 169,000 candidates failed to pass the examination.

As per BISE officials, students can view their results through their respective board websites or via SMS codes.

Read more: BISE matric exam results 2025 announced

In the Lahore board alone, a total of 314,000 students appeared for the 9th class exams.

Result Links for Students:

Lahore Board: Check Result

https://www.biselahore.com/

Gujranwala Board: Check Result

https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/

Faisalabad Board: Check Result

https://bisefsd.edu.pk/

Multan Board: Check Result

https://results.bisemultan.edu.pk/

Rawalpindi Board: Check Result

https://biserwp.edu.pk/

Punjab has a total of nine educational boards, which include Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, and Sargodha.