BISE Lahore Inter Part-II Results 2025: Ways to check online

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has already declared results for intermediate part-II second annual examinations.

According to the board’s decision, the results of students waiting to know their marks in the supplementary exams also have been announced.

This year, over 52,000 students participated in the second annual exams 2025 for class 12.

For checking the Lahore Board Inter Part II Results 2025 Online

Students can view their individual results by visiting the official website of BISE Lahore

(https://www.biselahore.com/).

They just need to enter their roll number to get the results.

The results had declared by the Secretary of the Board, Rizwan Nazir, along with the Controller of Examinations, Tauseef Rehman.

Class 12 Results 2025 by SMS

Students can also check their results by sending their roll number through SMS to 800291.

BISE Lahore Class 12 Results Gazette

Students can download the complete gazette from the BISE Lahore website.

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has formally declared the names of Matric Position Holders 2025 , commending the academic brilliance of students across the region.

Muhammad Usman, a student from Lawrence College, Ghora Gali, emerged as the winner in the list of BISE Rawalpindi Matric Position holders by scoring an excellent 1188 marks out of 1200, establishing a new standard benchmark for academic achievement. His performance has brought extreme pride to his institution and the Rawalpindi district.

Bisma Ali, a student from Punjab Girls School, Talagang, narrowly snatched the title and secured the second position with 1177 marks, presenting her dedication and steady hard work.

In third place, Maryam Shehzadi, a student from Bahria Foundation Girls School, Chakwal, got 1175 marks, demonstrating improvement in Chakwal.

The BISE Rawalpindi applauded all students on their brilliant performance, especially among current educational hurdles.

The board chairman offered sincere felicitations to the top students and motivated students to carry on striving for excellence.

In a separate announcement, BISE Lahore exposed its Matric Position Holders 2025. In this area, Haram Fatima surpassed all others with an amazing 1193 marks, being an inspiration for the students across Punjab.

The second position was collectively achieved by Noor-ul-Huda and Haji Abu Zar Tanveer, and both scored 1188 marks, while Muhammad Ali got the third position with 1187 marks.

These results indicate the unwavering control of private institutions in academic presentation across Punjab.

According to the sources, BISE Lahore also applied QR-coded roll number slips this year to promote clarity and security during examinations.