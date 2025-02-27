BISE Lahore matric exams 2025 timings in Ramazan

LAHORE: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore will conduct matric examination 2025 (class 10) from March 4.

This year, the exams will coincide with the holy month of Ramadan. The Lahore board has announced the timings of papers.

The exam will be held in two shifts – morning and evening – due to higher number of students.

The exam will start with an Arabic paper on March 4, 2025, in the morning shift, followed by the history of Pakistan and Cloth & Textile in the second shift.

Arabic, Geography will be taken in the first shift while History of Islam, History of Pakistan, woodworking and Art and Model Drawing (Theory) in the second shift.

Exams of English compulsory, Urdu compulsory, Islamiyat compulsory, Pakistan Studies, Tarjamatul Quran, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, General Science, Mathematics (Science Group), Mathematics Arts Group, Advanced Islamic Studies, Punjab and Elements of Home Economics will take place in both morning and evening shifts.

Read More: Lahore Board Morning Shift Timings for Matric Exams

According to the official date sheet, the papers for the morning shift will start at 9:00 am to 11:30 am. The students will have two and a half hour to do the paper.

BISE Lahore Evening Timings for Class 10 Exams

The exams of the evening shift will be held from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

All public and private students must bring their roll number slips for matric exams as they will not be permitted entry to the testing location without them.

The roll numbers are also available online for private students to download. The exam will start with an Arabic paper on March 4, 2025, in the morning shift, followed by the history of Pakistan and Cloth & Textile in the second shift.