BISE Malakand announces Matric Exam 2025 toppers

MALAKAND: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand has formally declared the names of BISE Malakand Matric Toppers 2025 on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, lauding the students’ academic intellect across the region.

According to the results, Malakand Board Toppers from both the Science and Humanities groups across the region secured the positions.

This year’s BISE Malakand Matric toppers have proved an extraordinary performance in the Matric Annual Examination Part-I.

Saman Wahab, a student from Hira School and College, Dargai, emerged as the winner in the list of BISE Malakand Matric Position holders by scoring an excellent 1169 in the science group. Huma Hameed, a student from Muhsanat Academy, Sangolai, achieved the top spot in the Humanities Group with 1094 marks.

Science Group Toppers Name Institute Position Marks Saman Wahab Hira School and College Dargai, MKD 1st 1169 Komal Mehboob Qazi PIMS School and Girls College Biari, Dir (L) 2nd 1165 Ayesha Siddiqa Dar-e-Arqam S&C Thanna Campus, MKD 3rd 1155 Abdur Rahman GHSS Lal Qilla, Dir (L) 3rd 1155 Muhsin Kamal Tameer-I-Wattan Public School & College, Dir (U) 3rd 1155 Manal Mujahid The Smart School Shahkakot Campus, MKD 3rd 1155

Humanities Group Toppers Name Institute Position Marks Huma Hameed Muhsanat Academy Sangolai, Dir (L) 1st 1094 Sana Saleem Muhsanat Academy Sangolai, Dir (L) 2nd 1093 Hafsa Private Candidate (Bajaur) 2nd 1093 Asia Bibi Private Candidate (Lower Dir) 3rd 1086

The BISE Malakand Matric Result 2025 was announced during a formal occasion, which was held at Riphah, Chakdara, where Chairman Dr. Zamin Gul awarded certificates and prizes to the BISE Malakand Matric toppers. The results were uploaded and have been live on the website of the board since 2:00 pm

Read More: BISE Malakand matric results 2025: Here’s the list to check

How to check the result

Any student who wishes to check his/her BISE Malakand Matric Result can either go to the board’s official website www.bisemalakand.edu.pk, and check the result by entering the roll number, or by simply sending the roll number Via SMS to 8583.

For a comprehensive view, the Malakand Board Toppers List and result gazette are also available for download on the board’s website.