BISE Malakand matric results 2025: Here’s list to check

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Malakand has formally declared the Matric result 2025 for SSC Annual Examination Part 1 on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.



The BISE Malakand Matric Result 2025 was announced during a formal occasion, which was held at Riphah, Chakdara. The results were uploaded and have been live on the website of the board since 2:00 pm.

Any student who wishes to check his/her BISE Malakand Matric Result can either go to the board’s official website www.bisemalakand.edu.pk, and check the result by entering the roll number, or by simply sending the roll number Via SMS to 8583.

Malakand Board Matric Gazette Results 2025

Mark sheets (DMCs) and provisional certificates will begin to be distributed from July 31, 2025. The documents will be handed over to the educational heads for their regular students, who can get them from their institutions.

Private candidates can receive their DMCs from selected branches after July 31, or they can use the One-Window service to have their documents sent directly to them.

For more updates and detailed instructions on BISE Malakand Matric Result 2025, students should stay connected through BISE Malakand’s official channels.

Read More: BISE Mardan matric results 2025: Here’s how to check online

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan has declared the results for the Matric Annual Examinations 2025, ARY News reported.

Out of 76,900 male and female students who appeared, 57,880 passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 75.27%. However, 19,020 students were unsuccessful. The results are now available online for students to check.

A ceremony was held at the Mardan Board Auditorium to mark the occasion, where Commissioner Mardan Nisar Ahmad and Board Chairman Professor Jehanzeb awarded prizes to top-performing students.

Muhammad Athar Khan from The Quaid-e-Azam Public School, Mardan, secured the first position with 1177 marks. The second position was shared by Sidra Ahmad (The Quaid-e-Azam Girls School, Swabi), Rooza Siraj (Ghazali School, Mardan), and Sania Falak, each scoring 1172 marks.

The third position was jointly secured by Aroosa Anwar (The Quaid-e-Azam Girls Public School, Swabi), Khakan Ahmad (Iqra School, Chargali), and Aqsaa Rehman (Ghazali School for Girls, Mardan), each with 1170 marks.