BISE announces schedule for matric result card distribution

MULTAN: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan has released the schedule for distributing result cards for the matriculation (10th) first annual examination 2025.

The board confirmed that result cards for 10th class regular students have already been sent to their respective schools and colleges.

Private candidates can collect their cards from the board office by showing their original roll number slips. In case of loss, duplicate result cards will be provided upon request.

Regular students whose institutions do not receive the cards by 11 August 2025 should contact the board immediately.

Any missing cards reported after 11 October 2025 will only be replaced with duplicates, according to the rules.

Similarly, private candidates who do not collect their cards by 11 October 2025 will also have to apply for duplicates under official procedures.

The notification from the Controller of Examinations advises schools, colleges, and students to carefully check all details on their result cards and report any mistakes to the board for correction before the deadline.

Also Read: BISE Multan matric results 2025 announced: Check online

Earlier, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan announced matric 2025 results.

The BISE Multan results 2025 hold immense importance, as they signify the completion of secondary education and are crucial for determining eligibility for college admissions.

A strong performance in the matriculation exams can influence a student’s academic trajectory and open doors to various educational and career opportunities.

BISE Multan is recognized for its transparent and reliable examination system, which maintains the confidence of both students and parents.

The fair assessment process reinforces the board’s reputation for educational integrity.

How to check Matric result 2025:

1. Online:

Visit the official BISE Multan website to check your resul at https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/

2. Via SMS:

Type your Roll Number and send it to 800293 to receive your result instantly via text message.