BISE Peshawar announces 12th class results; check here

PESHAWAR: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar has announced the results of inter second year (12th class) for the year 2025.

A ceremony for the declaration of the results of the first annual examinations 2025 was held at the BISE Peshawar auditorium. The ceremony was attended by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarkai, who also announced the names of position holders.

The BISE Peshawar has also uploaded the complete results on official website.

How to Check Results

Via SMS

To check results via SMS, type “BISEP [Roll No],” and send it to 8583 to find out your Peshawar board result.

Check Online

The BISE Peshawa has uploaded complete results in PDF form on its official website. Students, parents, and teachers. Click Here to check results

Obtain eDMC

The subject-wise detail marks sheet is called eDMC. Students can now get it by SMS as well.

Create a new message on your phone, type “BISEPDMC [Roll No],” and send it to 8583 to get your complete detail marks. You will receive your eDMC in a few seconds.

Additionally, on September 8, normal students can pick up their DMCs from their respective universities.